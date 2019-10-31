The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
669 West Ave.
Norwalk, CT
1952 - 2019
John Stanizeski Obituary
John W. Stanizeski
John W. Stanizeski, age 67 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Meriden Center on October 30, 2019. John was born in Norwalk on April 25, 1952, the son of the late Wallace and Hazel (Wilson) Stanizeski. He was a gentle soul who cherished his time with his family above all else and took care of his mom for years after his father passed away. John was a longtime member of St. Mary Church and the church choir and the St. Thomas the Apostle Church choir. He was also a member and past treasurer of the Ischoda Yacht Club, a member of the St. Ann Club and was very active with the Knights of Columbus. John also enjoyed yearly summer excursions to Virginia Beach with family and friends. John is survived by his brother James "Jim" Stanis and his wife Mary of N. Ft. Meyers, FL and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Darien. John's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 1, 2019
