John Sullivan

John L. Sullivan
John L. Sullivan, 73, husband of the late Elaine B. Sullivan, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Norwalk. Born May 8, 1947 in Norwalk, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Edith S. Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan attended Brien McMahon High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for 25 years. He then worked for an additional ten years for the Norwalk Public School System before retiring. Mr. Sullivan loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and cherished his trips to Florida and Maine to spend time with his family. His sense of humor was unparalleled and could be counted on for comic relief whenever life got too serious. Mr. Sullivan is survived by sons John and wife Katherine of Naples, FL and Christopher and partner Diane of Norwalk, and his daughter Lauren Gallant and husband Andrew of Old Town, ME; his grandson, Griffin, a.k.a. "little buddy", and step-grandson Zackary. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Michael and husband Stuart of Cooper City, FL. In addition to his wife Elaine, he was predeceased by his brother Kevin R. of Norwalk. A funeral procession through his beloved neighborhood of 47 years will occur on Saturday, June 13. Private interment with full military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Peace Ridge Sanctuary – Horse program, 1111 Littlefield Rd, Brooks, ME 04921 (http://www.peaceridgesanctuary.org/donate/). He adored the rescued horses residing there and spent many hours visiting there with his grandson. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.

Published in The Hour on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
