John Robert Wilson

John Robert Wilson, aka Bob or JR, passed away from this life on Feb.15, 2019, in Norwalk, CT. He was born in 1934, and raised in Whitestone, NY, in a neighborhood full of fruit trees and gardens, later moving to Stamford, CT. He was an avid bodybuilder and boxing enthusiast most of his life, and had ongoing interests in history, politics, religion, antiques, gardening and music. He married Elizabeth Sayre and they soon bought a vintage Queen Anne-style house on Dry Hill Road in Norwalk. He worked as a printing press operator at City News for a number of years, while Elizabeth trained in and became a cytotechnologist at Norwalk Hospital. His interest in antiques and furniture led him to open a store in Norwalk, the Trading Post, which specialized in Native American jewelry and antiques. Eventually, he started a furniture repair and high-end furniture delivery business with his son. He will be remembered for his humor, storytelling, and cultural critiques. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their three children: Leslie Light, of Stratford, CT; Robert Wilson of Norwalk; and Scott Wilson, of Lexington, SC, as well as five grandchildren. Published in The Hour on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary