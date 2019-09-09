|
|
John Wilson
John Wilson died unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph hospital in Riverview, Florida on September 2, 2019. He was 57-years-old. He leaves behind his sons; Troy and Dylan, his daughter-in-law Indira and granddaughter Sofia, Mother Barbara Wood and step father Raymond Wood, Father Robert Wilson who predeceased him, Sister Barbara Haybeck, Brothers William Wilson and Stephen Wood. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. John was born on September 26, 1961 at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT. He grew up in Newtown and Norwalk, CT and went to Norwalk High school. He later went on to own his own Auto Body Shop in Norwalk which he had for over 20 Years. He had a house on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield, CT for 24 years. He then moved to Apollo Beach, Florida to retire and be close to his son Dylan and family in Florida. He loved to ride motorcycles, drive his sports cars, and was an avid boater. He had many Friends and loved to spend time with them. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 12, 2019