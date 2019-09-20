|
John Nelson Wisner, Jr.
John Nelson Wisner, Jr. "Jack" passed away on September 16th after a brave battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. November 9, 2019 at the United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853.
Jack was born on March 17, 1931 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After completing high school at the American High School there, he attended Bowden College in Brunswick, Maine. While there, Jack was on the Sailing Team and participated in ROTC and after graduating from college, served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant. Marrying Diane Jewel Russell, "Danny" in 1954, they raised 3 sons; John, Thomas and Michael. His extended family now includes three daughters-in-law and four grandchildren and countless friends and neighbors who he considered his extended family.
His career in International Marketing included positions with Vick Chemical Company and he retired from Brown & Williamson which had brought Danny and Jack with their 3 sons to Mexico, Hong Kong and Puerto Rico. Jack sang in the church choir for several years, was an avid golfer, boater and general sports enthusiast. We will miss his wit, guidance and companionship.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to their favorite charity or donate to The United Church of Rowayton Music Department, 210 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton CT 06853. Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 21, 2019