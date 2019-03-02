Joseph Leo Altman

Joseph Leo Altman of Norwalk, CT and South Salem, NY died on February 28, 2019 after a difficult illness that he handled with great dignity and courage. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Patricia. He is predeceased by his first wife Mary Jane, with whom he had four children still living: Denise, Mark, Donna, and Eric. He also is survived by one step-son, Father Benedict Nivakoff, O.S.B. and Joseph's brother-in-law John Clark.

Joseph was a master carpenter and builder for over 40 years. After he retired, he served the Convent of St. Birgitta in Darien as their estate manager. He was not only a loving husband, but also devoted to these nuns and happily provided any service needed above and beyond his day-to-day responsibilities.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Convent of St. Birgitta, Darien. Published in The Hour on Mar. 2, 2019