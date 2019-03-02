The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
669 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Altman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Altman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Altman Obituary
Joseph Leo Altman
Joseph Leo Altman of Norwalk, CT and South Salem, NY died on February 28, 2019 after a difficult illness that he handled with great dignity and courage. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Patricia. He is predeceased by his first wife Mary Jane, with whom he had four children still living: Denise, Mark, Donna, and Eric. He also is survived by one step-son, Father Benedict Nivakoff, O.S.B. and Joseph's brother-in-law John Clark.
Joseph was a master carpenter and builder for over 40 years. After he retired, he served the Convent of St. Birgitta in Darien as their estate manager. He was not only a loving husband, but also devoted to these nuns and happily provided any service needed above and beyond his day-to-day responsibilities.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Convent of St. Birgitta, Darien.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now