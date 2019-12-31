|
|
Joseph P. Bennette
Joseph Peter Bennette 87, loving husband of Ann Tallmadge Bennette passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at his home December 29, 2019. Joe was born June 28, 1932 in Westport Connecticut, son of the late Joseph Bennette and Julia Krupski Bennette. He was a long time Norwalk resident, working his whole life in the oil business before retiring to Florida. Joe loved the game of golf; learning to play at an early age from his dad and caddying at Longshore golf course. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife Ann and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Laurel Athletic Club and played numerous sports throughout his life. Joe is survived by his wife of 69 years Ann; his son Rory and wife Sharon, daughters Dory Bennette, Darcy Walsh, and Rosemary and husband Richard Whitman, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and brother Donald Bennette. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister Dolores, his son Russell and a great granddaughter Hayden Walsh. Services will be private. Donations may be made in his name to the . ACT.ALZ.ORG
Published in The Hour on Jan. 3, 2020