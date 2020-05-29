Joseph ("Joe") Matthew Bochniak
Joseph ("Joe") Matthew Bochniak, 87, of West Brandywine, PA, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully May 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marian (nee Daring) Bochniak who predeceased him. Born August 19, 1932 in Fairfield, CT, Joe was a son of the late Karol and Anna (nee Sarna) Bochniak. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.
Joe is a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School and Fairfield University. He worked for Burndy Corporation for over 40 years. Joe was an active volunteer in his community spending his time at St. Matthew Church, St. Vincent DePaul, Norwalk Quartette Club and Oak Hills Men's Golf Association.
Sports played a big role in Joe's life. He was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing softball, basketball and bowling. He was a dedicated fan of the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Joe was the loving father of David Bochniak (Martha Brown), Lauren Royer (John Jr.), and Diane Bochniak; and adoring grandfather of Madeleine ("Maddie"), John ("Jack"), and Elizabeth "Brooke". He was predeceased by his brother, Matthew, and his sister, Mary Lou Pace. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bochniak, and three nieces and a nephew.
Services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850 or Fairfield College Preparatory School, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences to www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on May 29, 2020.