Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Joseph C. Bucciarelli
Joseph C. Bucciarelli, 85 of Norwalk, died on October 8, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Norwalk, son of the late Joseph and Philomena (Yanni) Bucciarelli, he had served in the military and worked for the US Post Office. He was an avid sports fan and had a keen interest in politics.
Predeceased by his siblings, Richard and Anna Bucciarelli, he is survived by several cousins.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 14, 2019
