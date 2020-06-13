Joseph Cioffi
Joseph Douglas Cioffi
Joseph Douglas Cioffi, age 93, of Wilton, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with his wife Gail by his side as she has been over his three year illness.
Born on December 31, 1926 in the Bronx, New York he was a son of the late Antonio and Carmella Gaito Cioffi and was a graduate of Evander Childs High School, Bronx, NY. Joe was a retired carpenter, after 60 years of building, his craft was all encompassing, from building houses, fine furniture and even bridges. He was a member of the United Brothers of Carpenters and the NCF Carpenters Union. Joe will be remembered for his sense of humor and the person to call if you needed something. "Once A Friend, Always A Friend". He loved his family deeply, his wife, his children and especially his eight month old great-great-grandson. May he rest in peace.
Joe is survived by his wife Gail, sisters Doris and Carol, daughter Joy Barcomb, son Douglas Cioffi, his nieces Kirsten Karlan, Taegen Reed, Debi Hoffart, his nephews Justen Annunziato, William Hanson, Jr., granddaughter Hillary Rohrer, two great nephews, three great nieces and his great-great-grandson Eoin Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Michael and Anthony.
A Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Wilton on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to directly follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. To honor Joe's memory, his family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial ID 12047024, Attn: Memorial Gift, 501 St. Jude Lane, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325. To share memories or to offer online condolences to his family, please visit http://www.boutonfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
