JOSEPH T. CUSACK SR.

Joseph T. Cusack Sr. known and loved by many of his friends as "#6", passed away of natural causes on February 19, 2020 at 88 years young in Beverly Hills, FL. Joe was born on November 6,1931 in Norwalk, CT. He was married to the love of his life, the late Pauline (Testa) Cusack.

Joe is survived by his son, Joseph Cusack Jr. and partner Peggy Bender of Bridgeport, CT. Two grandchildren Joseph C. Cusack of Naugatuck, CT, and Leanne and husband Jeff Bowers of Simsbury, CT. And was also a proud great-grandfather to Lila Bowers.

He is also survived by his sister Susan Wille of FL and two sisters-in-law Patricia Grenier and Jennie Holt both of CT, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all as well as his never ending jokes.

Joe excelled in Fast-pitch Softball where he pitched seven no hitters and played on numerous great championship teams in Norwalk and was an inductee in the Norwalk Old Timers Association. Joe resided in Norwalk for 68 years where he had worked at Albany Products, MBI and Owl Security before retiring and moving to FL.

Due to current conditions, services will be private.



