Joseph E. Esposito
Joseph Edward Esposito, age 64, died on Thursday, March 19th at his home in Norwalk. Joe was born on May 24, 1955, the son of the late Anthony Sr. and Veronica R. (Juhasz) Esposito of Norwalk. He was predeceased by two siblings, Anthony N. Esposito and Veronica E. Ayres both of Norwalk.
Joe attended Norwalk Public Schools and worked as an auto mechanic/attended at Matarese Service Station for many years. He also worked for his late brother Anthony at South Sea Shell on Main Avenue. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. Joe had a love for cars and enjoyed working on his 1967 Chevy Camero SS. A caring and good-hearted man, Joe loved his family and his canine companions. He owned three black Labradors throughout his life (Fawn, Smokey and Bronson) and spoiled them all.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Ellen (Thomas) Cappello, brother-in-law, Blair Ayres and four nieces
A memorial service will be planned in the future for friends and family when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted.
To leave online condolences you may visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 25, 2020
