Joseph G. Galvin

Joseph G. Galvin, 68, of Pompano Beach, FL and longtime Norwalk resident passed into eternal rest on May 26, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice with his wife and daughter at his side. Born in Hartford, CT May 7, 1951, Joe was raised in West Hartford, where he met his future wife in the fourth grade when she "moved into the hood" as he often said. Joe graduated from Conard High School, Class of 1969, and from Southampton College, Class of 1973.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Agnes Galvin, and three brothers, Rich, Jack and Bob. He leaves his wife of 42 years Pat of Pompano Beach, FL and his daughter Kaitlin of Hamden, CT.

Joe worked in the brokerage business for 35 years. He and Pat resided in Norwalk most of their married life. He was a longtime choir member and cantor at St. Philip Church, and also served a term on the Parish Council. He will be remembered by family and friends for his good humor and love of entertaining, especially at Christmas.

Joe's life will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk. Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk.

Pat and Kaitlin request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to your choice of St. Philip Church, the Parkinson's Foundation, or the Triangle Community Center of Norwalk. Published in The Hour on May 30, 2019