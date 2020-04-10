|
|
Joseph Sedgwick Hawley
Joseph Sedgwick Hawley, 67, husband of Susan Anderson Hawley, of Norwalk, CT passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital due to COVID-19. Born January 15, 1953, in Rockville Center, New York, he was the son of the late Rollin James Hawley and Janice Hawley-Kopf.
Joe grew up in Great Neck, NY, and received his bachelor's degree from CUNY at Queens. He also attended Adelphi University where he met the love of his life, Susan. His entrepreneurial spirit carried him through a successful career as a senior sales and marketing executive leading global beauty and fashion accessories firms including Healthtex, Liz Claiborne, and Avon Products, Inc. In addition to his career, he was a mentor and coach to many.
In his retirement, Joe devoted himself to serving his community by volunteering with Westport Sunrise Rotary and Y's Men of Westport. Joe found his paradise when he moved to Marvin Beach, where he could be seen kayaking, riding his bike or laughing with his neighbors on the porch. He said that serving as president of the neighborhood association was his "best job ever." Joe had a love of traveling and family; when the two intersected he was at his happiest. His two beautiful grandchildren were the light of his life and brought him much joy.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hawley; daughters Ashley and husband, William Druschell, of Greenwich, CT; and Signe and wife, Sarah Murray, of Boulder, CO; a son, Trevor, and fiancé, Lauren Mizrahi, of San Francisco, CA; and two grandchildren, W. Graham of Greenwich, CT and Tallulah of Boulder, CO. He is also survived by his brothers Rollin James Hawley, MD, of Dublin, VA; George Sedgwick Hawley, Ph.D., of Harrison, NJ; and sister Mary Hawley Eddy of Amherst, MA; and by 21 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Taney Hawley and sister Joy Ann Hawley.
A celebration of life will be organized by the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to:
Westport Sunrise Rotary online at westportsunriserotary.org or checks may be made out to: SR21CF and mailed to: Westport Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 43, Westport, CT 06881.
Norwalk Hospital Community Care Team online at norwalkhospital.org/support-norwalk-hospital/ways-to-give/the-community-care-team
To leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 11, 2020