Joseph Hodge
Mr. Joseph Hodge, born on September 5, 1934 in Norwalk, Connecticut, to the late Hazel Hess and the late Joseph Mustafa Beckair Hodge, passed away at age 84 on March 4, 2019 in The Villages, Florida. Joseph served in the Navy from 1952 to 1955 in the Korean War. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Boyce. He is survived by his daughters, Beth Hodge of Norwalk, CT and Charlene Hodge-Aumond and her husband Mr. Guy Aumond of Montréal, Québec; and grandchildren, Alexis Andresen of The Royal Canadian Army, Petawawa, Ontario, Canada, James Andresen of Montréal Québec, and Alec Hodge of Norwalk, CT.
Funeral services will be held privately with the immediate family.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 6, 2019