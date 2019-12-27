|
Joseph Kertesz
Joseph Kertesz, loving husband of Jayne Kertesz of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on September 1 ,2019 at the age of 85. He was born on March 19, 1934 and was the son of the late Anna and Stephan Kertesz,
Joe was a lifelong native of Norwalk and attended Norwalk schools and graduated from Norwalk High School. Joe was employed with CPS Industrial in Stamford for many years and retired from Collins Pipe and Supply in South Windsor, CT.
Joe was a gentleman with a great sense of humor who loved storytelling, fishing and clamming on Long Island Sound and Block Island. He loved the outdoors taking great care of his home, landscape and gardens. He was a wonderful cook with specialty in his homemade soups. He was involved in many community activities and belonged to the St. Ann's Club, the Piedmont Club, and the East Norwalk Boat Club.
Joe is survived by his daughter Tanya and his sons Robert and Stephen and a sister Anna Klim of Vero Beach, FL, stepgrandchildren, Jessica Parks and Eric Warren, and great-grandchildren, Devyn Parks and Fiona Jayne Warren.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a daughter Cynthia, a brother Stephen, and sisters Jolana Saladi and Irene Kyllingstadt.
Arrangements are with the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call at Collins Funeral Home on January 4, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM followed by a reception at the Norwalk Inn and Conference Center. Interment will be private.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 30, 2019