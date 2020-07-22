Joseph Kovacs
Joseph Kovacs, 84, of Norwalk, died on July 21, 2020 at CassenaCare. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (Just) Kovacs for 50 years. Born in Hungary, he came to America as a teenager, enjoyed playing soccer and worked for various chemical companies.
In addition to his loving wife Theresa, he is survived by their daughter Linda Rodney of Norwalk, granddaughter Jessica Rodney and her fiancé Robert Ovalle of NC, as well as a sister and sister-in-law in Hungary, two step-brothers Tibor (Sari) Szabo and John (Lillian) Szabo, a son of unknown address, and close friends, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held privately by his family. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com