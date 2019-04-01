Joseph James Massaro

Joseph James Massaro, 97, husband of the late Anna DeMeglio Massaro, died Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn on June 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Gabriella Massaro.

When Mr. Massaro was about six years old, his family moved to Norwalk where he attended local schools. He worked for the C&K Hat Corporation of America until September 1942 when Joseph entered service in the US Army Medical Corps. He was trained in nursing as a surgical ward technician. His unit, the 48th General Hospital, was stationed in London through the Invasion of Normandy and then, after the Liberation of Paris, was sent to serve at a hospital in Paris, France.

At end of World War II, Joseph returned to Norwalk to marry Anna and raise their family. He worked for The Hat Corporation of America until they closed in 19970. Joseph then went on to work for R.T. Bozak in Norwalk and Newington, CT in the manufacturing of stereo speakers and amplifiers as an electronics assembler and shipping foreman. Joseph retired from work in 1986.

Mr. Massaro was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1628 in which he served as Commander and Treasurer. He was also a past member of the Norwalk Pastime Club. He enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and singing but his greatest joys came when gathering with family and friends to celebrate their lives' achievements.

Joseph is survived by his children, son Vincent Massaro of Novato, CA, daughter Terry Drabek and husband, William, of Huntington, CT, daughter Joanne Zanzal and husband, Andrew, of Cheshire, CT, and son, Nick Massaro and wife, Alison, of Norwalk. Also surviving are six grandchildren, LaLena Christopherson and husband Eric, Laura Ford and husband, Christopher, Brian Zanzal, Jennifer, Anna and Natalie Massaro, three great-grandchildren, Ava and Kaden Christopherson and Connor Ford. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa M. Massaro, sisters-in-law, Mary G. Massaro and Mary L. Massaro, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Joseph was predeceased in life by his brother Thomas and his wife, Clara, also, his brothers Anthony and Carlo Massaro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.

The family requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 25 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Published in The Hour on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary