Joseph Michael Walsh

Joseph Michael Walsh, age 60, passed away peacefully at home in Bridgeport, CT, on January 22 after a brave battle with cancer. He was lovingly cared for in his final months by his wife Joan Walsh, his brother Michael, and his maternal aunt Joan. He was born on May 15, 1958 in Norwalk, and was the son of the late Judith (Oustifine) Walsh Tudor and Joseph Walsh. He is survived by his wife Joan Walsh, his brothers Michael Walsh of Bridgeport, CT, and Mark Walsh, and his four children: Justin Walsh and his wife Kristy Breaux Walsh of Chalmette, Louisiana, Gregory Walsh of Orlando, Florida, Eric Walsh and his wife Kristy Dougherty-Walsh of Guyton, Georgia, and Whitney Walsh Williams and her husband Bobby Williams of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, and by his maternal aunt Joan Oustifine of Watertown, MA.

Joey was a kind soul and a true gentleman, and was always ready to help out someone in need. He was an avid fisherman, and spent many wonderful vacations with his wife Joan in Wellfleet, on Cape Cod where he would spend the entire day fishing. He loved to take long walks in the woods on the Cape and swim in the local pond. He was also an accomplished pool player, and a long time Patriots fan. Joey worked in construction in his earlier years but found his true calling as a mason. He was an expert at his craft and his work reflected his artistry. He worked for E.M. Rose, and some of his exceptional work was featured in Architectural Digest. He took great pride in his masonry and was sought after for his skills and design.

Joey will be deeply missed by his family. A date for a Memorial Service is pending.

Contributions in Joey's memory may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. 06405 Published in The Hour on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary