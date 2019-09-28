The Hour Obituaries
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
669 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Joseph Murray


1949 - 2019
Joseph "Ollie" Murray
Joseph"Ollie" Murray, 70, of Norwalk passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by family.
Born on May 6, 1949, in Limerick City Ireland, he was the son of the late Christina and Lawrence Murray, Sr.
Ollie is survived by his sisters, Christine Zoldak of Newburgh, NY, Rita Murray of Bowling Green, KY, and Patricia Quinn of Limerick City Ireland; nephews, John Clancy, Patrick Clancy, and Thomas Murray; niece, Colleen Liscio; grandnieces, Brianne Clancy and Kayla Clancy; grand nephews Ricky Liscio, Jr. and Owen Liscio.
In addition to his parents Ollie is predeceased by his brother Larry Murray and his sister Marie Murray Clancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends and family may call on Monday, September 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 29, 2019
