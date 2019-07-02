Joseph Paczek

Joseph Paczek, 95, of Easton, died on June 30, 2019 at St. Vincent's M.C., Bridgeport. Born in Dolna, Poland, the son of the late Stanlislaw and Katarzyna (Skowronska) Paczek, he was the devoted husband of the late Leontyna (Opalka) Paczek.

After his 1939 graduation from High School in Poland, he was held in a Russian Military Camp, from Sept. '39 until his escape in January 1940, when he returned to his hometown. Then, captured by German forces, he spent the next five years in labor camps in Austria. From 1945-48, he served in the Polish 2nd Army Division, then under British command, where he graduated from officer's training school, fifth in his class. After the military, he worked in England, before accepting a position in Norwalk, with Edwards Co in 1952. He valued knowledge, and through the years continued to enhance his education through work and schooling in a variety of areas.

Joseph enjoyed collecting coins and medals, and traveling around the USA with his wife; they settled in Norwalk where they raised their son and resided for over 50 years. More recently, he enjoyed hob-nobbing with the rich and famous while in the employ of Jason Robards for over three decades. A wonderful father and devoted husband, he was the family's "Go-to guy" whenever help or advice was needed.

Predeceased by his siblings, Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph R. Paczek and wife Melissa, and two cherished grandchildren; Austin and Jolene, of Easton.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6 from 9:30-11:30a.m at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:30a.m. Burial will be held privately at a later date. For directions or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on July 3, 2019