Joseph Pappolla

Joseph M. Pappolla, Jr.
Joseph M. Pappolla, Jr. 73, loving husband of Mary Ann Fretina Pappolla for 51 years, Passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 after several long illnesses. He was born on October 12, 1946 to the late Joseph and Anna Trombetta Pappolla.
Joe lived in Norwalk all his life. He graduated from Wright Tech in 1964 and began his career at John Altieri Consulting Engineers, which later became Altieri Sebor Wieber Consulting Engineers. He worked there for 51 years as a Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer. In his position, he was fortunate to travel across the United States, overseeing projects at many prestigious museums, aquariums and universities.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Marie Pivarnik and Michelle O'Brien; his sons-in-law, Troy Pivarnik and Dan O'Brien; his grandchildren, Troy "TJ" Pivarnik and Morgan O'Brien; his sister, Carol Pappolla; his brother, Guy Pappolla; his brother-in-law Joe Fretina and wife Denise, and his cousins.
Joe and Mary Ann loved traveling and went on many Caribbean and Transatlantic cruises. His biggest loves in life were Mary Ann, his children and grandchildren. He went to many dance, violin, voice recitals and plays to watch Morgan; and he attended many marching band and percussion competitions to watch TJ.
Among his many hobbies were boating, riding his motorcycle, NASCAR races, and skeet and target shooting. He was a member of Bridgeport Rifle Club and Fairfield County Fish and Game. He enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes.
Joe was a Life Member of South Norwalk Boat Club, were he served two 2-year terms as Commodore.
There are no calling hours, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services are invitation-only. Burial will be private. A memorial mass and reception will be held at a later date.
Mary Ann and family would like to thank everyone at Regional Hospice of Danbury for their exceptional care and compassion during the last week of Joe's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: SNBC Scholarship Fund, 17 Mack Street, South Norwalk, CT 06854. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries
to leave condolences.