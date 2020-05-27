Joseph J. Patchen
Joseph J. Patchen, age 59 of Norwalk died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Norwalk Hospital after a short illness. Joseph was born in Norwalk, the son of Marie A. Passarelli Patchen of Norwalk and the late John J. Patchen. He is also survived by his beloved sister Donna M. Patchen and his two faithful dogs, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Joseph graduated from the Norwalk Public Schools, received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Western New England School of Law. He was an attorney in private practice and served as a Judicial Magistrate for the State of CT. Joseph was an avid NY Rangers fan and enjoyed watching other sports with his dad until his passing in 2015.
Graveside services for Joseph were held on Thursday, May 28, at St. John Cemetery where he was laid to rest next to his dad. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Church at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Joseph J. Patchen, age 59 of Norwalk died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Norwalk Hospital after a short illness. Joseph was born in Norwalk, the son of Marie A. Passarelli Patchen of Norwalk and the late John J. Patchen. He is also survived by his beloved sister Donna M. Patchen and his two faithful dogs, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Joseph graduated from the Norwalk Public Schools, received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Western New England School of Law. He was an attorney in private practice and served as a Judicial Magistrate for the State of CT. Joseph was an avid NY Rangers fan and enjoyed watching other sports with his dad until his passing in 2015.
Graveside services for Joseph were held on Thursday, May 28, at St. John Cemetery where he was laid to rest next to his dad. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Church at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 27, 2020.