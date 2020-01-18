|
Joseph C. Romano
Joseph C. Romano, age 94 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was the loving husband for 69 years of Florence O'Brien Romano, the love of his life. Joe was born on October 13, 1925 in Carlstadt, NJ, the son of the late Ernest and Gilda (Battista) Romano, and his late step-father Joseph Sferlazza. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY and lived most of his life in Norwalk. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 19, serving in Europe as a Staff Sergeant. He fought and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge where he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. His unit, The 42nd Rainbow Division, liberated the concentration camp at Dachau. Upon returning home, Joe worked as a salesman for Fine Paper Industry and then retired as a supervisor from Temple Eastex in Darien. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 46 and Past Faithful Navigator of the Bishop Fenwick Assembly. Joe was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. Joe and Florence were very active and dedicated to St. Matthew Church in Norwalk, helping in many different areas. Joe also served as an usher and was past president of New Horizons.
In addition to his wife Florence, Joe is survived by his nieces and nephews Janet Smith, Ronald Romano, John Romano and Lynda Mattison, who was also his god-daughter and his brother-in-law George O'Brien. He was predeceased by his brother Louis Romano, his sister Catherine Sferlazza, step-brothers John, Frank and Joseph Sferlazza and his niece Annette Greco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery. Joe's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.. Donations in his name may be made to St. Matthew Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020