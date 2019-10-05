The Hour Obituaries
Services
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Assumption Cemetery, Greens Farms
Joseph Sargent Obituary
Joseph J. Sargent
August 8, 1928 - October 1, 2019Joseph James Sargent, 91, of Westport, CT, husband of the late Teresa (Cacchio) Sargent, passed away October 1, 2019. Mr. Sargent was born August 8, 1928 in Norwalk, CT, son of the late Charles and Hazel (Riley) Sargent. He has been a resident of Westport for 70 years. Known as Papa Joe to those closest to him, he was a devoted family man with a great sense of humor. He was also an avid Yankee fan and loved country music. Prior to retiring, Mr. Sargent worked as a carpenter, and later with the Public Works Department for the Town of Westport. In addition to his wife Teresa, he was predeceased by his eldest daughter: Marleen Austin, brother: Charles "Bill" Sargent, and two sons-in-law: Edward Austin and Keith Roberts. He is survived by one daughter: Patricia Roberts, one grandson: Jeffrey Roberts, two granddaughters: Melanie Austin and Monica Rackliffe, two great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road E., Westport, at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 9. Graveside services will follow at 12:30PM in Assumption Cemetery, Greens Farms. Condolences may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 6, 2019
