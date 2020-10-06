1/1
Joseph Scavo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Scavo, Sr.
Joseph J. Scavo, Sr., age 97 of Norwalk, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, October 5. He was the husband of the late Mafalda Garofola Scavo. Joe was born in Carbondale, PA on May 26, 1923, the son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Bilotta) Scavo and has lived in Norwalk for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II, was awarded the Purple Heart and was recently honored by the City of Norwalk. Joe was retired from the U.S. Post Office. He loved spending time with his family, following UCONN women's basketball and collecting antique model cars. His grandchildren were his greatest joys.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Scavo (Kim), Salvatore Scavo (Lauren) and Richard Scavo; two daughters, Madealine Gross (Walter) and Annette Evarts (Len Squibb); 11 grandchildren; Laura, Jim, Matthew, Ashley, Heather, Jenna, Anthony, Samantha, Emma, Nicole and Michael; and 8 great-grandchildren, J.J., Chris, James, Avery, Max, Kai, Julian and Eleanor. Joe was predeceased by his daughter Rosemary Scavo siblings Paul Scavo, Rosemary Zichitella and Justine Cutrone.
Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 11 a.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery. Joe's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 until services begin. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved