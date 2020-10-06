Joseph J. Scavo, Sr.
Joseph J. Scavo, Sr., age 97 of Norwalk, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, October 5. He was the husband of the late Mafalda Garofola Scavo. Joe was born in Carbondale, PA on May 26, 1923, the son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Bilotta) Scavo and has lived in Norwalk for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II, was awarded the Purple Heart and was recently honored by the City of Norwalk. Joe was retired from the U.S. Post Office. He loved spending time with his family, following UCONN women's basketball and collecting antique model cars. His grandchildren were his greatest joys.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Scavo (Kim), Salvatore Scavo (Lauren) and Richard Scavo; two daughters, Madealine Gross (Walter) and Annette Evarts (Len Squibb); 11 grandchildren; Laura, Jim, Matthew, Ashley, Heather, Jenna, Anthony, Samantha, Emma, Nicole and Michael; and 8 great-grandchildren, J.J., Chris, James, Avery, Max, Kai, Julian and Eleanor. Joe was predeceased by his daughter Rosemary Scavo siblings Paul Scavo, Rosemary Zichitella and Justine Cutrone.
Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 11 a.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery. Joe's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 until services begin. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com