Joseph William Scott, III

Joseph William Scott, III, 31, transitioned peacefully on July 20, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 8, 1988 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Renee Cadlett and Joseph William Scott, Jr.

He attended Delaware State University and was employed with the City of Norwalk as a Special Education Teacher.

His memory will be treasured by his mother, Renee Cadlett; his father, Joseph W. Scott, Jr. (Denise); his brother, Julian M. Scott; his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Cadlett; his paternal grandmother, Ora Scott; four aunts, Diane Day, Vanessa Scott, Zelda Scott and Shelly Scott and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bridgeport, CT with Overseer Kenneth H. Moales, Jr. officiating.

Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.

Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.



