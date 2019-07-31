|
|
Joseph Valiante
Joseph Valiante, 79, of Norwalk, died on July 31, 2019 at Cassena Care in Norwalk. Born in Jelsi, Compobasso, Italy, the only child of Pietro and Rosaria Valiante, he was the loving husband of Antonietta (Santella) Valiante for 51 years. He worked as a baker and retired from Pepperidge Farm after 25 years, and previously had his own tailoring business. A member of St. Ann's Club, Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, and cooking. He loved his family and cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife Antonietta, he is survived by two sons, Peter Valiante and his wife Amy of Monroe, and Michael Valiante of Trumbull; 5 loving grandchildren, Joseph and Jenna, Nicole, Michael Jr., and Madeleine Valiante, and many other loving relatives.
His family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , () For directions, or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 1, 2019