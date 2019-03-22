Josephine A. Carella

Josephine A. Carella, beloved wife of the late Anthony Carella, died peacefully on March 20 at the age of 98 after a short illness. She was born on January 19, 1921 in Greenwich, CT to the late Walter and Katherine Rogenski. Upon marrying her husband at the age of 17, she lived most of her life in Stamford and Norwalk until their retirement to Toms River, NJ where they resided for many years until her husband's passing.

Jo, as she was called, was a homemaker all her life. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, and most of all spending time with all her grandchildren.

Josephine is survived by her two sons Robert and his wife Sophia of Fairfield, Gary of Smithtown, LI and her daughter Carol and her husband Lester Browne of Clinton. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Lacarenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Sunday, March 24 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Monday, March 25 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com. Published in The Hour on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary