|
|
Josephine Dipisa
Josephine Dipisa, 80, wife of Salvatore Dipisa of Norwalk, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Josephine was born in Belfast, Ireland on June 14, 1938. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her husband Salvatore, Josephine is survived by her children, David Dipisa and his wife Marcia and Patricia Coyle and her husband John L., and by her grandchildren, Colin and Kaitlyn Dipisa and Ryan W. and Sean W. Coyle. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine DiAmico.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 6, 2019