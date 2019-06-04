Joy Marguerite Sprague

July 20, 1936 – May 27, 2019It is with great sorrow that the daughters of Joy Marguerite Sprague, 82, of Milford and formerly Norwalk, announce the passing of their mother, on May 27, 2019. Born on July 20, 1936, in White Plains, New York, Joy was the daughter of the late Oscar Wilhelm Gallion, originally of Freiburg, Germany, and Frances Marguerite Gallion, née Stoehr, originally of Strasbourg, France.

Joy graduated from White Plains High School in 1954 and earned an associate's degree in Merchandising from Averett College, in Danville, Virginia, in 1956. Upon graduation, she worked as a buyer in the lingerie department at B. Altman, in New York. Joy later worked in the marine transport industry, at Mormac Marine Group and Crowley Maritime Corporation, where she was responsible for crewing vessels that traveled to ports as far as Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Haifa, Israel. In 2003, Joy earned special commendations for her assistance during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Joy is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Joy Conner and Tiffany Hope Sprague; her son-in-law, Douglas Conner, and two beloved grandchildren, Huxley and Caxton Conner; and her older brother, Norman Oscar Gallion, and nephews, Travis and Chad Gallion. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Susan Gallion.

Both of Joy's parents came through Ellis Island, and Joy inherited their strength and determination. Her father owned Oscar's Delicatessen in White Plains. Joy's greatest loves were her two daughters and her grandson and granddaughter. She was a pianist, an avid gardener, and a lifelong crafter, making and selling sewn Christmas ornaments and, later in life, making hand-stamped cards for friends and family.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to the MPN Research Foundation at www.mpnresearchfoundation.org, which supports research into myelofibrosis.