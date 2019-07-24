Joyce D. Nicoletti

Joyce D. Nicoletti, age 89, a longtime resident of Vista, NY, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Norwalk Hospital. Born in Darien, CT August 9, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth DePhillips Treglia. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Richard in 1985.

Joyce was an active member of the Lewisboro seniors and a volunteer at Norwalk Hospital. She loved cooking homemade Italian meals for her beloved grandchildren, gardening, needlepoint and knitting, basket-weaving, traveling, and going out to dinner and the movies with family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her son Peter Nicoletti and his wife Joan, grandchildren, Kelly, Matthew, and Jacqueline all of Darien, CT and one sister Barbara Hale of Hudson, NH and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother Frank Treglia, Jr. and a sister Ann Treglia Lapolla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Cherry St., New Canaan, CT Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.