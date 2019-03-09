Judith Beryl Christiansen

Judith Beryl (Baumgartner) Christiansen, age 76, of Easton, beloved wife of Herbert (Chris) C. Christiansen, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Stanwood and Rita Baumgartner, she had been an Easton resident for the last eleven years. Judi was an avid baseball fan which she developed at an early age. She was so proud of her childhood in Philadelphia and Clearwater Beach FL as the daughter of a major league baseball player who played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Athletics between 1914 and 1926, serving on the 1915 World Series Team. Even being babysat by the great Ashy Ashburn and Babe Ruth, himself! He was the first left-handed pitcher nicknamed "Lefty" and proudly struck out the great Babe Ruth in the bottom of the 9th, bases loaded. He later became a sports writer for Sporting News and the Philadelphia Inquirer. Judi relished in telling stories of the wonderful things baseball brought to her upbringing. She met her beloved husband Chris while working as a fashion rep at Wanamakers before they moved to Norwalk, CT where they raised their family. She attended the Fashion Institute in Philadelphia and was an accomplished artist. She loved oil painting, sketching and sewing, and loved to make Halloween costumes and dresses for her two beloved daughters. Judi enjoyed skiing, golf and swimming and served as a swimming instructor for many years. She was a longtime member of the Roton Point Club in Rowayton. Judi was a long standing member to the New Canaan YMCA for over 26 years where she was an integral part of the Multiple Sclerosis Water Therapy and Aquacise Class. Judi was a devout Catholic. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband Chris include two loving daughters: Tracey Trado and her husband Dana of Newtown, CT and Amy Naff and her husband Holt of Fairhope, AL; two sisters: Brenda Hurm of PA and Bonnie Roskin of OH. She was the beloved "Oma" to five cherished grandchildren: Beckett, Taggart, Tilden, Sawyer and Laney, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Interment will be private. Friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a donation in Judi's memory to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Selleck Street, Norwalk, CT 06855.