Julia McClester

Julia Mae McClester
Julia Mae Mc Clester age 76, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wilton CT. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4 Tito Court, Norwalk, CT. Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St, Norwalk, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 16, 2020.