Juliann Massey
Family and Friends are heartbroken by the passing of Juliann Massey, 68, of Norwalk, CT. Julian entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020 peacefully at home. Born April 7, 1952 in Hampton, Virginia. Juliann moved to Norwalk, CT at one year old. She attended school in Norwalk, CT and graduated from Brien McMahon High School. She worked in Banking for many years and last worked as a Cafeteria Aide at Brien McMahon High School. Juliann was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Julia Corinne Banks, her brothers Thomas Banks, George Bands and Garfield Banks, her sisters Lillian Walker, Joan Benjamin, Ellen Weathersfield and Gloria Banks, her husband Eugene Massey. Julian is survived by her two daughters Antoinette Massey and Julia Brown whom she adored. Her two grandsons Javon Brown and Justin Brown that she doted-upon and loved more than words can describe. As well as her loving sisters Vernell Bennett and Janet Thompson, her in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date.
Our family deeply appreciates your kind words of sympathy, love and support during this time of bereavement. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 15, 2020