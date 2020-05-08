June B. MervineJune B. Mervine, 95, died of Covid-19 on Friday, April 24th, at Norwalk Hospital. She was a force of nature that could only be taken down by a pandemic.June was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, May 7, 1924, daughter of Francis A. Miller and Edna Klett Miller. The family later moved to New Rochelle, where June attended the Ursuline Academy.June's lifelong love of dance began when she was 4 years old, studying ballet and tap. As a teenager, she performed for local WWII troops, and became a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall when she was 19. After her Rockette days, she did a stint as an assistant in the creative department of J. Walter Thompson.June married her husband Bill in 1949 at St. John the Divine in New York City. They lived in Larchmont, NY, with their two children, Richard and Cheryl, until moving the family to Westport in 1964.June was an avid bridge player, ballroom dancer and dog lover. She and Bill were married for 65 years until his death in 2014. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl.Services for June will be announced when restrictions have been lifted due to the COVID-19 virus. The Harding Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.