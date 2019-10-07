|
|
Justin T. Vallejo
Justin T. Vallejo, 30, of Norwalk passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born in Stamford on January 4, 1989 to Jose R. and Camille Rosso Vallejo.
Justin is also survived by his sisters, Laura Vallejo and Bonnie Vallejo, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 8, 2019