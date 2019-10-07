The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Vallejo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Vallejo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Vallejo Obituary
Justin T. Vallejo
Justin T. Vallejo, 30, of Norwalk passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born in Stamford on January 4, 1989 to Jose R. and Camille Rosso Vallejo.
Justin is also survived by his sisters, Laura Vallejo and Bonnie Vallejo, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be held privately.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now