The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Thifault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Thifault


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Thifault Obituary
Karen Robidoux Thifault
Karen Robidoux Thifault, 64, a lifetime resident of Norwalk died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 of COVID-19 at Norwalk Hospital.
Born September 12, 1955 in Norwalk, Karen was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Joan Guiles Robidoux.
Karen graduated from Norwalk High School in 1973 and then worked at the offices of Clairol and FAG Bearings in Stamford. Her varied hobbies included writing, stamping and scrapbooking.
Karen is survived by two beloved sons, Kyle Jason Thifault of Lumberton, MS and Kevin Tyler Thifault (Leighann) of Norwalk, CT. She is also survived by her aunt Rita Robidoux and three siblings, Thomas J. Robidoux (Joellen), Wendy Karamanis, and Gregory J. Robidoux (Christine), five nephews and one niece, a great-nephew and a great-niece and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held with date and time to be determined. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -