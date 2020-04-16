|
Karen Robidoux Thifault
Karen Robidoux Thifault, 64, a lifetime resident of Norwalk died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 of COVID-19 at Norwalk Hospital.
Born September 12, 1955 in Norwalk, Karen was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Joan Guiles Robidoux.
Karen graduated from Norwalk High School in 1973 and then worked at the offices of Clairol and FAG Bearings in Stamford. Her varied hobbies included writing, stamping and scrapbooking.
Karen is survived by two beloved sons, Kyle Jason Thifault of Lumberton, MS and Kevin Tyler Thifault (Leighann) of Norwalk, CT. She is also survived by her aunt Rita Robidoux and three siblings, Thomas J. Robidoux (Joellen), Wendy Karamanis, and Gregory J. Robidoux (Christine), five nephews and one niece, a great-nephew and a great-niece and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held with date and time to be determined. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2020