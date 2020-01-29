Home

Karl E. Alphonse
Karl Alphonse, 64, passed away in Knoxville, TN on January 24, 2020. He was born in Norwalk, CT to the late Clare DiStasio Alphonse and Monroe Alphonse. He is survived by his son Charles Alphonse, ex-wife Lynda, grandson Tristan, sister Jeanne Edwards, niece Debbie, and her son Ricky. Karl is also survived by his cousins Gerald Leone, Karen Scianna, and Gary and David Caiti.
Through the years, Karl enjoyed karate, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his son.
Karl will be cremated in Tennessee and will remain in our hearts and memories for all time.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 30, 2020
