Dr. Karl Olson
Dr. Karl W. Olson
Dr. Karl Warren Olson, age 71 of Easton, died peacefully at his home on October 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Karl was born in Stamford on April 18, 1949, the son of the late Warren E. and Dorothy (Studwell) Olson. Karl grew up in New Canaan and has lived in Easton for many years. He loved his work as a dentist and took great joy after work coming home and climbing on his green tractor to work in his garden and orchard. He was a member of several national and local dental associations.
Karl will be dearly missed by his wife Deborah (Lee) Olson, his children Dr. Matthew Karl Olson (Katrina), Elizabeth Dineen Olson and Clifford William Olson, his brother Paul Olson, grandchildren Meghan Katherine and Christopher Matthew Olson and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Karl are to be determined. Donations in his name may be made to Students International (https://stint.com/) or mail to PO Box 990, Visalia, CA 93279 USA. To leave his family an online condolence, please go to
www.magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Nov. 2, 2020.
