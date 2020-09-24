Karl Bruno Svalstedt
Nov 24, 1921 - Jul 25, 2020. Karl Bruno Svalstedt, longtime resident of Norwalk, CT, passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 98. Born November 24, 1921 in Narpes Bole, Finland, he was the son of the late Karl and Vera Osterlund. Karl, known to most as "Bruno," served in the US Navy during World War II. He was a master carpenter and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 326. He was also a member of the Norwalk VFW and the South Norwalk Boat Club. Bruno enjoyed going out to dinner and dances with friends, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed traveling, cooking, and loved family gatherings. Bruno shall be remembered for his quick wit, independent spirit and honesty. Karl is survived by his daughter, Linnea Watkins and her husband, John, of Hammett, ID, his son, Carl R. Svalstedt and his wife, Mary, of Dillwyn, VA, his daughter-in-law, Marie Svalstedt of Bethel, CT, his brother-in-law and dear friend, William Wood of New Canaan, CT, his grandchildren, Marisa and Jameson Svalstedt, his great-grandchildren, Gunnar Clinton and Haven Stashenko, his nephew, Michael Astorino and niece, Doreen O'Rourke and all their families. Karl was predeceased by his wife, Doris, his son, James Svalstedt, his sisters, Linnea Wood and Astrid Astorino, his granddaughter, Sara Clinton, and his partner of 18 years, Ann Dewitt. No funeral service has been scheduled at this time. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that any memorial donations in Karl's honor be directed to the DAV
of CT, 35 Cold Spring Rd., Ste 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.