Katharine Howard Foster

Katharine Howard Foster died on 28 August, 2018 at 5:56 a.m. at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Katharine "Kathy" Foster is survived by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" Foster, her children: William Feeny, Jr., Anne Marie, Joe, and Chris; her grandchildren: Will, Meredith, and Clare, and her brothers: William "Bill" Howard (Ellie) and James "Gus" Howard (Katherine "Kathy") and her nephews and niece: Matthew Howard, Nicolas "Nicco" Howard, and Vivian Howard. Mrs. Foster was a resident of Vienna, Virginia.

Kathy was born on 8 February, 1937 to Mary Galik Howard and John "Jack" Edward Howard in Norwalk, Connecticut. She graduated from Norwalk High School and was one of seven women admitted to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the Fall of 1955. In 1957, she boarded USS Sanderling, a coastal minehunter, in Philadelphia and met the commanding officer, Lt. William F. Foster. They were married seven months later in Norwalk, CT on 5 October, 1957. As a Navy wife, Mrs Foster lived in: Key West, FL; Monterey, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Alexandria, VA; Villefranche-sur-Mer, France; Boston, MA; Chula Vista, CA; and Vienna, VA. She completed her Bachelor's degree at American University. Mrs. Foster volunteered and served as the PTA treasurer at Wolftrap Elementary School from 1970 to 1972. She worked part-time for the Honorable Dorothy S. McDiarmid, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, from 1978 to 1983. In 1984, Mrs. Foster began working in Fairfax County Government for the Fairfax County General Registrar and retired in 1994 as Deputy General Registrar.

Mrs. Foster was an avid reader of several newspapers. Always ready to send articles of interest, advice, and knowledge to family, and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and close friends to Europe and places of interest in the United States.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 June, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181 followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 June, 2019.

(ANC requests all who are attending to gather at the Administration Building by 1:15 p.m.) Published in The Hour on May 24, 2019