Kathleen (Barry) Camarota

Kathleen (Barry) Camarota passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 72 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a loving wife and mother to four children.

Kathleen, also known as Kathy, was born on April 13th, 1948 in Norwalk, CT to Leo and Doris (Bucknam) Barry. She graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 1966 and married her husband Vincent Camarota Sr., of Norwalk. After living in Fairfield, CT for a few years, in 1978 they settled in Brookfield, where they raised their three sons Vincent Jr, Timothy, Matthew and their daughter Sherri.

Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and would often be found on the sidelines cheering them on during sports and volunteering in their schools. She especially enjoyed the role of Grandma/Mema to her four grandchildren. Her love for children was evident as she pursued a career in childcare working as a teacher at Tutor Time and Kindercare. She often enjoyed taking trips to various beaches and was especially fond of Fairfield's Jennings Beach and Candlewood Lake.

Kathy is survived by her husband Vincent Camarota Sr. of Brookfield, children Vincent Camarota Jr. and wife Jennifer and granddaughter Halle of Trumbull, Timothy Camarota and wife Ilona and granddaughter Gia of Shelton, Matthew Camarota and wife Lindsey and grandson Isaac of Danbury, and daughter Sherri Camarota and grandson Michael Jr. (Mikey) of Brookfield. She is also survived by brothers Leo Barry (Maria) and Neil Barry (Diana), and sister Bridget Barry, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded by her father and mother Leo and Doris Barry, and sister Nancy Barry.

Due to unprecedented circumstances, a funeral will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



