Kathleen A. Sachetti Gilbertie
You can always tell where a beautiful soul has been by the tears and smiles left behind. Kathy passed away September 22, 2019 after a heroic 8-month battle caused by a brain aneurysm. She fought the good fight, always keeping her wit and sense of humor.
Kathy, a lifelong Norwalk resident was born August 23, 1948 and predeceased in death by her parents, Anna (DeCesare) and Fonzi Sachetti. She graduated Norwalk High School in 1966 and worked many years at South Norwalk Savings Bank (Gateway). After banking, she opened her own eclectic shop offering vintage, depression items and beautifully designed, one of a kind baskets and gifts. Kathy was a talented crafter with an eye for display and loved decorating her home, especially at Christmas. We were never disappointed! She was an avid tag sale enthusiast, bargain hunter, loved West Side Story and trips to the casino. She will be dearly missed.
Kathy leaves behind several cousins, many friends and her beloved Bichon, Barnie. Many thanks to Gaylord Hospital for their rehab efforts, to Yale neurology ICU for their exemplary care. Grateful thanks to her dear friends who stayed by her side, held her hand, made her laugh and prayed for her. Donations in Kathleen's name: Whittingham Cancer Center, Norwalk, CT. A memorial will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, CT Thursday, Nov. 7th from 5-8pm. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 10, 2019