Kathleen J. Hagerty
Kathleen J. Hagerty, age 83, passed away peacefully in Jupiter, Florida on October 6, 2020. Kathleen is survived by her three children, Kathleen Booth and her husband Jeff of Norwalk, Connecticut, Susan Slattery and her husband John of Jupiter, Florida and Francis J. Hagerty III (Skip) and his wife Jane of Wilton, Connecticut. Kathleen also leaves behind her brother Joseph Sliney of New Hampshire and five grandchildren: Katie Booth, Nora Hagerty, Sheila Hagerty, Francis J. Hagerty IV (Joey) and Amy Hagerty. Those who survive her find comfort knowing that she and her husband Frank, who predeceased her in 2011 after 52 years of marriage, are reunited in heaven and once again walk the sandy beaches together and close out their social evenings with Kathleen playing the piano and Frank singing "Danny Boy."
Kathleen was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on October 17, 1936 to Joseph and Alice Sliney. She graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge and Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts, where she was a cheerleader and met her husband Frank. Kathleen was briefly a schoolteacher before devoting herself to raising her family. Her children will forever remember her advice that was often amusingly peppered with mixed metaphors. Kathleen was a realtor and active in the Norwalk Women's Club, a tradition she continued after moving to Florida. Frank and Kathleen retired to Jupiter, Florida in 1992 where they had the time of their lives! They walked several miles on the beach and swam daily. They loved the warm weather and ocean views from their condo, where Kathleen was the volunteer water aerobics instructor for more than a decade. Frank and Kathy were known as enthusiastic hosts of Tuesday evening parties with their neighbors for nearly 20 years.
Due to Covid-19, services and burial will be private. A memorial mass at a later date will be planned in Norwalk, Connecticut. Online condolences may be offered at www.taylorand modeen.com