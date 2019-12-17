|
Kathleen L. Mallory
Kathleen Mallory, 87, died in Norwalk on Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of Theodore and Martina (Hauser) Mallory, Kathleen had worked for local manufacturers, including Meyers Handbag and The Hat Factory. She is survived by her siblings; Johanna Mallory, Virginia Ritchie and Howard Mallory as well as several nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Dec 28 at the First Congregational Church on the Green, 3 Lewis Street, Norwalk. For info: Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 21, 2019