The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church on the Green
3 Lewis Street
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mallory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Mallory Obituary
Kathleen L. Mallory
Kathleen Mallory, 87, died in Norwalk on Thurs., Nov. 28, 2019. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of Theodore and Martina (Hauser) Mallory, Kathleen had worked for local manufacturers, including Meyers Handbag and The Hat Factory. She is survived by her siblings; Johanna Mallory, Virginia Ritchie and Howard Mallory as well as several nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Dec 28 at the First Congregational Church on the Green, 3 Lewis Street, Norwalk. For info: Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -