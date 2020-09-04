Kathleen Osgood

Kathleen Dunn Osgood
May 12, 1921-Sep 2, 2020
Kathleen Dunn Osgood died September 2, 2020 at the age of 99. For 69 years she was the beloved wife of Harold Osgood, Jr. who predeceased her in 2013. She was the mother of two daughters, Karen Hargraves of Falmouth, MA, married to Peter Hargraves, and Betsy Fitzgerald of Coventry, CT, married to John Fitzgerald. Kathy is survived by her daughters and her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Kathy and Harold lived in Norwalk, CT to pursue their careers and raise their family. She loved her job as an office manager and accountant at a small publishing company. After her husband died, Kathy relocated to Heritage at Falmouth for assisted living. Her favorite activities were visiting her family, attending Sunday Mass, enjoying a good College Light Opera Company show, and riding along the beautiful shore in Cape Cod. Kathy and her family very much appreciate the care and compassion of Derek Lopes, Maggie Corriveau and the staff at Heritage as well as her care providers at Falmouth Hospital, JML and the VNA. Thank you. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when her ashes will be interred with that of Harold at the family plot in Connecticut. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com
