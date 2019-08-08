|
|
Kathryn Ann Reynolds
Kathryn Ann Reynolds, age 72 of Georgetown-Redding, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born on May 17, 1947 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Murphy) Porter.
Kathryn is survived by Gerard "Red" Reynolds, her loving husband of 47 years. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Withall (Jimmy) of Boca Raton, FL; sister-in law, Sandra Porter of Norwalk, CT; brother-in-law Richard (Connie) Reynolds of Redding, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Jack, Richard and Harold "Butchie" Porter.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W. Church St., Georgetown, CT 06829. To offer the family online condolences visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 11, 2019