Kathryn Tucciarone
Kathryn Murphy Tucciarone
Kathryn Tucciarone, 90, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on November 20th. Born March 4, 1930, she was the daughter of Ambrose and Grace Hefferan Murphy and wife of the late James A. Tucciarone.
A graduate of Norwalk Public Schools and the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a registered nurse for many years at Norwalk Hospital and later in private practice, most notably at the office of Dr. Jack Falsone. Widowed at a young age, Kathryn raised six children on Eagle Road in Norwalk. She was a dedicated neighborhood nurse to all who needed her services and a kind soul with a warm heart and a playful sense of humor. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother for whom her family and her Catholic religion were her world. She was a devout member of Saint Matthew Church in Norwalk and attended mass daily.
Kathryn is survived by her six children, James P. Tucciarone and his wife Mary, Michael Tucciarone and his wife Laurene, William Tucciarone and his wife Josephine, Thomas Tucciarone, Nancy Tucciarone Alfiero and her husband Frank, and Kathryn Tucciarone DeLallo and her husband Santo. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, James Tucciarone, William Tucciarone, Thomas Tucciarone, Leah Tucciarone Prescott, Luke Tucciarone, Kaitlyn DeLallo, Elizabeth Alfiero and three great-grandchildren, Logan Prescott, Brayden Prescott and Grayson Prescott, and many nephews and nieces. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Ann Reardon and Marita O'Neill.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment of Ashes will be private. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.magnerfuneralhome.com. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to The National CMV Foundation.



Published in The Hour on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
