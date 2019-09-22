The Hour Obituaries
|
Kathy E. Vingo
Kathy E. Vingo, 66 of Norwalk, beloved daughter of Frank and Frances Crake, loving mother to Becky Pavia, Tracy Joyce, Dan Vingo, and Carrie Vingo and sister to Diane Boccuzzi and Bruce Crake, died Sunday morning at Danbury Hospital. Calling hours will be Wed, Sept 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Pl., Norwalk, with burial at St. John Cemetery. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 23, 2019
